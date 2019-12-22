Experian (LON:EXPN) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,460.24

Experian plc (LON:EXPN)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2,460.24 and traded as high as $2,578.00. Experian shares last traded at $2,557.00, with a volume of 2,057,632 shares.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EXPN. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank raised Experian to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 2,000 ($26.31) to GBX 2,200 ($28.94) in a research note on Friday, November 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Experian in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a GBX 2,700 ($35.52) price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,404.44 ($31.63).

Get Experian alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion and a PE ratio of 32.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,470.10 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,461.37.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.46%. Experian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.46%.

Experian Company Profile (LON:EXPN)

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information services company. The company offers credit services, such as holding, protecting, and managing data that help businesses and organizations to lend, as well as prevent frauds. Its credit services also holds information of people and businesses that have repaid credit in the past; and provides credit reports used by various businesses, such as banks, automotive dealers, healthcare providers, and retailers.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.