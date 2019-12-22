IG Group (LON:IGG) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $603.10

Shares of IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $603.10 and traded as high as $692.80. IG Group shares last traded at $688.80, with a volume of 1,356,751 shares.

IGG has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 780 ($10.26) price target on shares of IG Group in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 685.67 ($9.02).

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 670.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 603.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.83, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.09.

IG Group Holdings plc provides leveraged derivatives and spread betting under the IG brand worldwide. Its CFDs (contracts for difference) are derivatives contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price. The company also offers clients access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits and a limited risk account; and products, such as share dealing and investment portfolios, as well as enables clients to hold their investments in ISAs and SIPPs.

