Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.42

Guardian Capital Group Ltd. (TSE:GCG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.42 and traded as high as $26.70. Guardian Capital Group shares last traded at $26.70, with a volume of 100 shares.
The stock has a market cap of $746.43 million and a P/E ratio of 31.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.17, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$25.73 and its 200 day moving average price is C$24.44.
Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$45.98 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Guardian Capital Group Ltd. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG)
Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. It manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.
