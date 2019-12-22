Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.42

Guardian Capital Group Ltd. (TSE:GCG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.42 and traded as high as $26.70. Guardian Capital Group shares last traded at $26.70, with a volume of 100 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $746.43 million and a P/E ratio of 31.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.17, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$25.73 and its 200 day moving average price is C$24.44.

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$45.98 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Guardian Capital Group Ltd. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Guardian Capital Group Limited purchased 116,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$27.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,180,075.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 116,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,180,075.

About Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG)

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. It manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.

