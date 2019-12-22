DS Smith (LON:SMDS) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $353.97

DS Smith plc (LON:SMDS)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $353.97 and traded as high as $396.10. DS Smith shares last traded at $391.30, with a volume of 3,819,166 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SMDS shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of DS Smith from GBX 440 ($5.79) to GBX 420 ($5.52) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of DS Smith from GBX 360 ($4.74) to GBX 370 ($4.87) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 406.25 ($5.34).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.09, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 379.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 354.31. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01.

In other DS Smith news, insider Adrian Marsh sold 93,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 345 ($4.54), for a total value of £323,820.45 ($425,967.44). Also, insider Celia Baxter sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 382 ($5.02), for a total transaction of £573 ($753.75).

About DS Smith (LON:SMDS)

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. It provides transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

