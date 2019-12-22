DS Smith (LON:SMDS) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $353.97

Posted by on Dec 22nd, 2019

Share on StockTwits

DS Smith plc (LON:SMDS)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $353.97 and traded as high as $396.10. DS Smith shares last traded at $391.30, with a volume of 3,819,166 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SMDS shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of DS Smith from GBX 440 ($5.79) to GBX 420 ($5.52) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of DS Smith from GBX 360 ($4.74) to GBX 370 ($4.87) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 406.25 ($5.34).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.09, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 379.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 354.31. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01.

In other DS Smith news, insider Adrian Marsh sold 93,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 345 ($4.54), for a total value of £323,820.45 ($425,967.44). Also, insider Celia Baxter sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 382 ($5.02), for a total transaction of £573 ($753.75).

About DS Smith (LON:SMDS)

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. It provides transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for DS Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DS Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Almaden Minerals Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.82
Almaden Minerals Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.82
Bridgeline Digital Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.01
Bridgeline Digital Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.01
AstroNova Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $19.47
AstroNova Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $19.47
Lianluo Smart Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.85
Lianluo Smart Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.85
Allied Healthcare Products Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.43
Allied Healthcare Products Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.43
Electricite de France Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.43
Electricite de France Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.43


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report