Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $17.41

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (TSE:AQN) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.41 and traded as high as $18.63. Algonquin Power & Utilities shares last traded at $18.61, with a volume of 603,361 shares.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$18.40 and its 200 day moving average price is C$17.42. The company has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.65.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$482.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$496.34 million. Analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.186 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.36%.

In other news, Senior Officer David John Bronicheski sold 31,673 shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.33, for a total transaction of C$580,439.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 549,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$10,069,348.98. Also, Senior Officer Christopher Kenneth Jarratt sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.01, for a total transaction of C$1,801,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 809,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$14,589,458.54.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

