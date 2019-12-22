Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,044.72

Shares of Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2,044.72 and traded as high as $2,202.00. Burberry Group shares last traded at $2,191.00, with a volume of 1,162,645 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,175 ($28.61) target price (down from GBX 2,220 ($29.20)) on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Monday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,970 ($25.91) to GBX 2,010 ($26.44) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,650 ($34.86) to GBX 2,700 ($35.52) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,850 ($24.34) price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,925 ($25.32) target price on Burberry Group and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,050.38 ($26.97).

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,085.20 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,046.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion and a PE ratio of 25.30.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be paid a GBX 11.30 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a yield of 0.53%. Burberry Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.50%.

Burberry Group Company Profile (LON:BRBY)

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

