DGSE Companies (NYSEAMERICAN:DGSE) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of DGSE Companies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DGSE) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.42. DGSE Companies shares last traded at $1.41, with a volume of 23,094 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of DGSE Companies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

DGSE Companies (NYSEAMERICAN:DGSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.86 million for the quarter.

In other DGSE Companies news, Director Allison M. Destefano acquired 21,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.46 per share, for a total transaction of $31,738.94. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,996.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 23,739 shares of company stock valued at $34,679.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in DGSE Companies stock. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DGSE Companies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DGSE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 81,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000. SG Capital Management LLC owned about 0.41% of DGSE Companies as of its most recent SEC filing.

About DGSE Companies (NYSEAMERICAN:DGSE)

DGSE Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, buys and sells jewelry and bullion products to individual consumers, dealers, and institutions in the United States. The company offers jewelry products, including bridal jewelry, fashion jewelry, custom-made jewelry, diamonds, and other gemstones, as well as watches and jewelry components.

