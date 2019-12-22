Rathdowney Resources Ltd (Pre-Merger) (CVE:RTH) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.10

Rathdowney Resources Ltd (Pre-Merger) (CVE:RTH)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.10 and traded as high as $0.10. Rathdowney Resources Ltd (Pre-Merger) shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 119,000 shares trading hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.10 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.10. The firm has a market cap of $14.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17.

About Rathdowney Resources Ltd (Pre-Merger) (CVE:RTH)

Rathdowney Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship project is the Olza zinc-lead-silver project located in the Upper Silesian Mining district of Poland. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

