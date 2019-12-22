IMI (LON:IMI) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,019.83

IMI plc (LON:IMI)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,019.83 and traded as high as $1,194.50. IMI shares last traded at $1,180.00, with a volume of 925,310 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IMI shares. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of IMI from GBX 875 ($11.51) to GBX 915 ($12.04) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup upgraded IMI to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on IMI from GBX 1,100 ($14.47) to GBX 1,040 ($13.68) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,040 ($13.68) price target on shares of IMI in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,093.21 ($14.38).

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,120.44 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,021.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion and a PE ratio of 18.61.

About IMI (LON:IMI)

IMI plc designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Critical Engineering, IMI Precision Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Critical Engineering division offers flow control solutions. It provides valve and actuator systems to LNG compression facilities; integrated flow control systems for fluid catalytic cracking application; valves into ethylene, polypropylene, and delayed coking production processes; actuation systems to operate industrial valves; and turbine by-pass valves for power plants.

