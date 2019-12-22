Dawson James Begins Coverage on Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO)

Dawson James assumed coverage on shares of Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) in a report published on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MESO. TheStreet raised Mesoblast from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Chardan Capital set a $6.00 price target on shares of Mesoblast and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mesoblast from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Mesoblast in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Mesoblast and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.96.

Shares of Mesoblast stock opened at $6.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Mesoblast has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $7.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $701.10 million, a P/E ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 1.77.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mesoblast stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Mesoblast limited (NASDAQ:MESO) by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Mesoblast were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mesoblast Company Profile

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells. The company's products under the Phase III clinical trials include MSC-100-IV for steroid refractory acute graft versus host disease; MPC-150-IM for advanced heart failure; and MPC-06-ID for chronic low back pain due to degenerative disc disease.

