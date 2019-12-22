Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Given Buy Rating at William Blair

William Blair restated their buy rating on shares of Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on IRDM. Sidoti upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. BWS Financial set a $33.00 target price on shares of Iridium Communications and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Iridium Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.17.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

NASDAQ IRDM opened at $24.76 on Thursday. Iridium Communications has a 1 year low of $16.64 and a 1 year high of $28.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.26 and its 200 day moving average is $23.64.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $144.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.05 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 3.91% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. Iridium Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Iridium Communications will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Iridium Communications news, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 25,000 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $645,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 47,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,160.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 112,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $2,862,141.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,733 shares in the company, valued at $3,722,616.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 146,677 shares of company stock worth $3,724,059. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRDM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Iridium Communications by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 90,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Iridium Communications by 5.8% in the second quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Iridium Communications by 1.0% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 65,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.