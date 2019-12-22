Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Earns “Buy” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a $90.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MU. Mizuho raised their target price on Micron Technology from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $65.00 price target on Micron Technology and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Nomura raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Micron Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Micron Technology from a neutral rating to a positive rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.55.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $55.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.30. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $55.93.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 17.01%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,160,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patrick J. Byrne sold 23,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total value of $1,006,633.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,229,166.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,527 shares of company stock worth $2,636,490. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at about $47,696,000. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 201.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,537,875 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $65,896,000 after buying an additional 1,027,834 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,765,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,637 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,264 shares during the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.