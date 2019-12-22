Nike (NYSE:NKE) PT Raised to $115.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

Nike (NYSE:NKE) had its target price raised by Susquehanna Bancshares from $106.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a positive rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Nike from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $87.00 price objective on Nike and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised Nike from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $104.02.

NYSE:NKE opened at $99.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $157.90 billion, a PE ratio of 40.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Nike has a 52 week low of $68.08 and a 52 week high of $101.40.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 50.42% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nike will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This is a positive change from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.36%.

In related news, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $15,435,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,046,040 shares in the company, valued at $191,407,042. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total transaction of $2,902,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 592,374 shares of company stock worth $54,907,589. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nike during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nike in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in Nike during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Nike during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,862,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nike during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

