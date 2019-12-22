Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Great Elm Capital Corp. is a diversified investment company. Its business line consists of investment management, financial products and merchant banking. Great Elm Capital Corp. is based in Baltimore, Maryland. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised Great Elm Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of GECC opened at $8.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.00 and its 200-day moving average is $8.37. Great Elm Capital has a 12-month low of $7.47 and a 12-month high of $9.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.95 million, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.69.

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The business had revenue of $7.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 million. Great Elm Capital had a negative net margin of 68.41% and a positive return on equity of 10.59%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Great Elm Capital will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. Great Elm Capital’s payout ratio is 69.44%.

In related news, insider Adam M. Kleinman bought 7,500 shares of Great Elm Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.90 per share, with a total value of $59,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 33,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,430.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael C. Speller purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.80 per share, with a total value of $39,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $124,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GECC. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Great Elm Capital by 9.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Great Elm Capital by 2.9% in the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 60,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Great Elm Capital by 4.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Great Elm Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Elm Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.19% of the company’s stock.

About Great Elm Capital

Great Elm Capital Corporation is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment. It typically makes equity investments between $3 million and $10 million in companies with revenues between $3 million and $75 million.

