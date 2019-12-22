Microchip Technology’s (MCHP) Buy Rating Reiterated at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co reiterated their buy rating on shares of Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MCHP. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology to $110.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Microchip Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $107.06.

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $104.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Microchip Technology has a fifty-two week low of $65.67 and a fifty-two week high of $105.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.70. The stock has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.42.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.13. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a $0.366 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.18%.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $178,471.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $322,306.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,452 shares in the company, valued at $1,681,899.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.8% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 43,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Microchip Technology by 9.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

