Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Forty Seven, Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focused on developing novel checkpoint therapies to activate macrophages in the fight against cancer. The company’s product candidate consists of 5F9, is an IgG4 monoclonal antibody against CD47 which is designed to interfere with recognition of CD47 by the SIRP? receptor on macrophages. Forty Seven, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $37.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of Forty Seven in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Forty Seven in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Forty Seven in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Forty Seven from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Forty Seven in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Forty Seven presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.09.

Shares of FTSV opened at $40.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.48 and a quick ratio of 7.48. Forty Seven has a one year low of $5.53 and a one year high of $42.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.42.

Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38). The business had revenue of $15.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Forty Seven will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Chris H. Takimoto sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ravindra Majeti sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $887,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,118,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,692,157.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,050 over the last three months. Insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTSV. Redmile Group LLC lifted its holdings in Forty Seven by 595.5% in the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,627,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,449,000 after buying an additional 1,393,498 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Forty Seven by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 9,216 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Forty Seven by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 313,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 47,178 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Forty Seven by 5,976.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Forty Seven in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. 54.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Forty Seven

Forty Seven Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa; and FSI-174, an anti-cKIT antibody.

