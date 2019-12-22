CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Price Target Raised to $97.00

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $88.00 to $97.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen set a $76.00 price objective on CVS Health and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on CVS Health from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on CVS Health from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a buy rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on CVS Health to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.43.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $74.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. CVS Health has a 12 month low of $51.72 and a 12 month high of $77.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.76.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.07. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $64.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 23,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,605,072.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,338,628. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joshua Matthew Flum sold 17,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $1,115,289.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,278,269. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,450 shares of company stock valued at $8,731,086 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 78.3% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 617 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in CVS Health in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Mirova purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

