DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DBV Technologies SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops products and immunotherapies for the diagnosis and treatment of various food allergies, including milk and peanut. The Company delivers biological immunoactive compounds, such as allergens, to the immune system by targeting the antigen-presenting cells present in skin. DBV Technologies SA is headquartered in Bagneux, France. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Oddo Bhf upgraded DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.67.

Shares of NASDAQ DBVT opened at $9.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $859.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $11.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.66.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBVT. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S during the third quarter worth $215,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 142.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 417,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,587,000 after purchasing an additional 245,364 shares during the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 11.4% during the third quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 219.8% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,609,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 26.2% in the second quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 5,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,000 shares in the last quarter. 32.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S Company Profile

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults.

