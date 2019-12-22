Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Cut to Hold at Edward Jones

Edward Jones lowered shares of Prologis (NYSE:PLD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

PLD has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $95.00 price objective on Prologis and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Prologis from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $86.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.27.

Shares of PLD opened at $88.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.62. Prologis has a twelve month low of $55.21 and a twelve month high of $92.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.00.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.23. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 53.87%. The business had revenue of $712.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prologis will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 69.97%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Prologis by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,772,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,630,109,000 after acquiring an additional 307,216 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Prologis by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,899,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,741,097,000 after purchasing an additional 571,305 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Prologis by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,391,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,633,336,000 after buying an additional 3,763,203 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Prologis by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,686,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,336,620,000 after buying an additional 5,752,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Prologis by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,252,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $901,303,000 after buying an additional 397,397 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

