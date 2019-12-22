Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Research Coverage Started at Mizuho

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MPW. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.86.

Shares of NYSE MPW opened at $20.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a current ratio of 6.27. The firm has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.05. Medical Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $21.63.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $224.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.40 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 41.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 75.91%.

In related news, insider Holzgrefe Richard bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.09 per share, with a total value of $44,500.00. Also, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $102,096.00. Insiders sold 184,264 shares of company stock valued at $3,624,769 over the last three months. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 52.2% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

