Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Research Coverage Started at Raymond James

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) in a report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a strong-buy rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on HCAT. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Health Catalyst in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Health Catalyst from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.80.

Shares of NASDAQ HCAT opened at $34.47 on Thursday. Health Catalyst has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $49.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 5.27.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $39.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.77 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Health Catalyst will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the 3rd quarter worth $161,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Health Catalyst during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Health Catalyst during the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Health Catalyst during the third quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Health Catalyst during the third quarter worth about $316,000. 45.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its products include analytics platform, accountable care and financial, benchmarking and comparative analytics, care management and population health, clinical analytics, operations and performance management, patient safety, and services.

