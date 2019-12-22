TransferCoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $159.00 (TX)

TransferCoin (CURRENCY:TX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. One TransferCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0054 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, Upbit, YoBit and Cryptopia. During the last week, TransferCoin has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar. TransferCoin has a total market cap of $44,319.00 and $159.00 worth of TransferCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00008897 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2015. TransferCoin’s total supply is 8,193,481 coins. The Reddit community for TransferCoin is /r/TXPRJ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for TransferCoin is transfercointx.pw . TransferCoin’s official Twitter account is @Transfer_dev . TransferCoin’s official website is txproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin specifications – Hybrid POW/POS – Algo x11 – 60 sec per block – Difficulty adjusts every block coin maturity 80 – Min. stake age 24 hours – POW 15 000 blocks – POW Block reward 300 TX per block – POS from block 1 000 to 15 000 block reward 300 TX per block – POS From block 15 001 onward block reward 1 TX per block. “

TransferCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Livecoin, YoBit, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TransferCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TransferCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TransferCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

