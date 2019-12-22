Polymath (POLY) Price Hits $0.0201 on Major Exchanges

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. Polymath has a market capitalization of $9.27 million and $3.72 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polymath token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0201 or 0.00000278 BTC on exchanges including DDEX, Bitbns, Binance and LATOKEN. In the last seven days, Polymath has traded down 9.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.98 or 0.00568705 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00011940 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000054 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00008488 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000515 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 462,217,136 tokens. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco . The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network . Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network . The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Polymath can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, UEX, Binance, Bittrex, Ethfinex, Koinex, Kyber Network, Bitbns, Upbit, Huobi, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), DDEX, Kucoin and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

