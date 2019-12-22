Gemini Dollar (GUSD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.79 Million

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 22nd. Gemini Dollar has a market capitalization of $3.79 million and $2.73 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gemini Dollar token can now be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00013960 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including The Rock Trading, HitBTC, Bibox and DEx.top. Over the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013959 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00186765 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $86.59 or 0.01201569 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00026482 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00121398 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Profile

Gemini Dollar’s launch date was September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 3,764,006 tokens. The official message board for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/blog . The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/dollar . Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom

Gemini Dollar Token Trading

Gemini Dollar can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, The Rock Trading, HitBTC and Bibox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

