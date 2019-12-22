Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Suncor Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the lowest is $0.41. Suncor Energy posted earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Suncor Energy will report full year earnings of $2.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $3.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $2.43. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Suncor Energy.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.02 billion.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial cut shares of Suncor Energy from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Suncor Energy from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Raymond James set a $48.00 price objective on Suncor Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Suncor Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, CIBC set a $53.00 target price on Suncor Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Suncor Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.93.

Shares of SU stock opened at $32.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.96. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of $25.81 and a 52-week high of $34.87. The stock has a market cap of $50.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.319 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 63.00%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Suncor Energy during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 474.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. 65.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

