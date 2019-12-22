Zacks: Analysts Expect Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Will Announce Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Community Bank System’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.79. Community Bank System posted earnings of $0.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Bank System will report full year earnings of $3.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Community Bank System.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 27.57%. The business had revenue of $148.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Community Bank System’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

In other Community Bank System news, EVP Joseph F. Serbun sold 7,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $503,587.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,001,345.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Kallet Michael sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total value of $103,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,455,200.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,342 shares of company stock worth $911,723. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Community Bank System by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,682 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 1.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 9.0% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Community Bank System by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Community Bank System by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 17,519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System stock opened at $70.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.68. Community Bank System has a 52-week low of $54.61 and a 52-week high of $71.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.66%.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

Read More: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Community Bank System (CBU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.