ValuEngine Downgrades PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised PacWest Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. TheStreet downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.67.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PACW opened at $38.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.18 and a 200-day moving average of $36.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.47. PacWest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $31.16 and a twelve month high of $41.60.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01). PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 33.80% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $285.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.52%.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, COO Mark Yung purchased 2,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,777.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 55,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,076,202.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 116.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Read More: Growth Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.