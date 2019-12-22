Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Osisko gold royalties from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. National Bank Financial reissued a sector perform under weight rating on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. CIBC cut shares of Osisko gold royalties from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.50 to $15.25 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Raymond James set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Osisko gold royalties and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.82.

Shares of Osisko gold royalties stock opened at $8.98 on Wednesday. Osisko gold royalties has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $13.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of -0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a current ratio of 9.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Osisko gold royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OR. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 136.0% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,559,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,729,000 after buying an additional 4,932,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Osisko gold royalties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $697,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Osisko gold royalties by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,673,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,478,000 after acquiring an additional 293,420 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Osisko gold royalties by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,564,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,329,000 after purchasing an additional 268,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Osisko gold royalties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,132,000. 53.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Osisko gold royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

