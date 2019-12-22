Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NASDAQ:ITRN)

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) has raised its dividend by an average of 0.0% annually over the last three years. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) has a dividend payout ratio of 57.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) to earn $1.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.7%.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) stock opened at $25.01 on Friday. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $21.53 and a fifty-two week high of $38.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $535.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.87.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $69.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.09 million. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) had a return on equity of 27.28% and a net margin of 12.74%. On average, analysts predict that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

ITRN has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, and the United States. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

