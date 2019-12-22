Independence Realty Trust Inc (IRT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on January 24th

Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 16th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. This is an increase from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Independence Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 180.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Independence Realty Trust to earn $0.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 92.3%.

Shares of Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $14.12 on Friday. Independence Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.76.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $51.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.69 million. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 5.97%. As a group, research analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, September 16th. National Securities initiated coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Independence Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Independence Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.08.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,880 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

