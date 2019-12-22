JP Morgan Chinese Investment Trust plc (JMC) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.50 on February 12th

JP Morgan Chinese Investment Trust plc (LON:JMC) announced a dividend on Monday, December 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of JMC opened at GBX 351 ($4.62) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $255.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 322.46 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 298.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24. JP Morgan Chinese Investment Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 2.93 ($0.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 330 ($4.34).

JP Morgan Chinese Investment Trust Company Profile

JPMorgan Chinese Investment Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Greater China region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

