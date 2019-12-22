JP Morgan Chinese Investment Trust plc (JMC) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.50 on February 12th

JP Morgan Chinese Investment Trust plc (LON:JMC) announced a dividend on Monday, December 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of JMC opened at GBX 351 ($4.62) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $255.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 322.46 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 298.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24. JP Morgan Chinese Investment Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 2.93 ($0.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 330 ($4.34).
JP Morgan Chinese Investment Trust Company Profile
Read More: What causes a recession?
Receive News & Ratings for JP Morgan Chinese Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JP Morgan Chinese Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.