Vail Resorts, Inc. (MTN) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 24th

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 1.76 per share on Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th.

Vail Resorts has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Vail Resorts has a dividend payout ratio of 96.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Vail Resorts to earn $8.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $7.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.2%.

Shares of NYSE:MTN opened at $246.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $239.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.98. Vail Resorts has a 12 month low of $179.60 and a 12 month high of $251.80.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.00) by $0.36. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $267.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.66) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP David T. Shapiro sold 1,861 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total transaction of $447,942.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,940.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. O’donnell sold 4,515 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.65, for a total value of $1,027,839.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,789,556.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,502 shares of company stock valued at $3,568,534. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on MTN shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $281.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $263.00 target price on shares of Vail Resorts and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.66.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

