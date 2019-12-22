Vail Resorts, Inc. (MTN) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 24th

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 1.76 per share on Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th.
Vail Resorts has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Vail Resorts has a dividend payout ratio of 96.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Vail Resorts to earn $8.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $7.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.2%.
Shares of NYSE:MTN opened at $246.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $239.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.98. Vail Resorts has a 12 month low of $179.60 and a 12 month high of $251.80.
In other news, EVP David T. Shapiro sold 1,861 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total transaction of $447,942.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,940.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. O’donnell sold 4,515 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.65, for a total value of $1,027,839.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,789,556.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,502 shares of company stock valued at $3,568,534. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several research analysts recently commented on MTN shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $281.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $263.00 target price on shares of Vail Resorts and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.66.
About Vail Resorts
Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.
