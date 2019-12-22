Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.25 Per Share

Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Toro has increased its dividend by an average of 0.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Toro has a payout ratio of 33.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Toro to earn $3.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.0%.

Shares of Toro stock opened at $79.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.88. Toro has a 1-year low of $52.97 and a 1-year high of $81.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Toro had a return on equity of 40.31% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $734.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Toro will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TTC. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Toro from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on shares of Toro in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.33.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

