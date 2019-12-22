Thor Industries, Inc. (THO) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 24th

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the construction company on Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th.

Thor Industries has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Thor Industries has a payout ratio of 30.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Thor Industries to earn $5.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.9%.

Shares of THO stock opened at $74.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Thor Industries has a 1 year low of $42.05 and a 1 year high of $75.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.94.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.27. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 2.06%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Thor Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Thor Industries will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Northcoast Research downgraded Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CL King downgraded Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.89.

In other Thor Industries news, insider Robert W. Martin acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.82 per share, with a total value of $588,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 220,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,950,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

