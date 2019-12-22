Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 24th

Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th.

Global Medical REIT has increased its dividend by an average of 0.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Global Medical REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 615.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Global Medical REIT to earn $0.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 93.0%.

Shares of NYSE:GMRE opened at $13.19 on Friday. Global Medical REIT has a 52 week low of $8.35 and a 52 week high of $14.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.50. The company has a market cap of $487.45 million, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $18.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 million. Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 23.42%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Global Medical REIT will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GMRE shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Global Medical REIT from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. TheStreet upgraded Global Medical REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Global Medical REIT from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

