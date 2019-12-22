ICG Longbow Snr Sec UK Prop Dt Inv Ltd (LON:LBOW) Declares GBX 1.50 Dividend

ICG Longbow Snr Sec UK Prop Dt Inv Ltd (LON:LBOW) announced a dividend on Friday, December 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, January 24th. This represents a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LBOW opened at GBX 96 ($1.26) on Friday. ICG Longbow Snr Sec UK Prop Dt Inv has a 1 year low of GBX 0.97 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 101 ($1.33). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 95.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 97.71.

In other news, insider Paul Meader acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.25) per share, for a total transaction of £23,750 ($31,241.78).

ICG Longbow Snr Sec UK Prop Dt Inv Company Profile

ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Ltd specializes in mezzanine debt and whole loan investments. The fund focuses only on United Kingdom commercial real estate. ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Ltd is domiciled in Channel Islands.

