Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Plans $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th.

Guaranty Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 32.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Guaranty Bancshares to earn $2.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.2%.

NASDAQ:GNTY opened at $33.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.70 and its 200-day moving average is $31.07. Guaranty Bancshares has a 1-year low of $24.27 and a 1-year high of $34.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $386.29 million, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.06.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $24.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Guaranty Bancshares will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Kirk L. Lee sold 7,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total value of $231,328.84. Also, EVP Martin C. Bell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.23, for a total transaction of $64,460.00. 22.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GNTY shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Guaranty Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Guaranty Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

