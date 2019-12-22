Electra Private Equity Plc (LON:ELTA) Declares Dividend of GBX 31

Electra Private Equity Plc (LON:ELTA) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 31 ($0.41) per share on Friday, January 24th. This represents a yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

ELTA stock opened at GBX 400 ($5.26) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 331.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 339.88. The company has a market capitalization of $153.13 million and a P/E ratio of -1.72. Electra Private Equity has a 12 month low of GBX 5.09 ($0.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 412 ($5.42).

Separately, HSBC raised their target price on shares of Electra Private Equity from GBX 407 ($5.35) to GBX 441 ($5.80) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Electra Private Equity PLC specializes in growth capital, buyouts, recapitalization, control buyouts, PIPEs, middle market investments. It invests across all sectors and is not sector specific. The fund seeks to invest in companies based in the Continental Europe, United States and principally in Western Europe, with the majority of investments made in the United Kingdom.

