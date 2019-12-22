Thingschain (TIC) Trading Down 31.8% Over Last 7 Days

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 22nd. In the last week, Thingschain has traded down 31.8% against the dollar. Thingschain has a market capitalization of $19,404.00 and approximately $10,099.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thingschain token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including IDAX and Hotbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00057676 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00086819 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000890 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00069367 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,231.85 or 1.00220273 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Bitblocks (BBK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Thingschain Token Profile

Thingschain (CRYPTO:TIC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 tokens. The official website for Thingschain is thingschain.network . The official message board for Thingschain is medium.com/@thingschain . Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain

Thingschain Token Trading

Thingschain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thingschain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thingschain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

