QYNO Trading Up 51.3% Over Last Week (QNO)

QYNO (CURRENCY:QNO) traded 49.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 22nd. One QYNO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, Crex24 and CryptoBridge. QYNO has a market capitalization of $463.00 and approximately $10.00 worth of QYNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, QYNO has traded 51.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000091 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About QYNO

QYNO (QNO) is a coin. QYNO’s total supply is 2,511,458 coins and its circulating supply is 1,075,172 coins. QYNO’s official Twitter account is @QynoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . QYNO’s official website is www.qyno.org

Buying and Selling QYNO

QYNO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, BiteBTC and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QYNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QYNO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QYNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

