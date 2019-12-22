DAEX Trading Up 9.7% Over Last 7 Days (DAX)

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. One DAEX token can currently be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Indodax and LBank. DAEX has a market capitalization of $997,311.00 and $184,026.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DAEX has traded 9.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DAEX alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00038874 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $481.21 or 0.06677856 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000475 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00030077 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001961 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001414 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000319 BTC.

About DAEX

DAEX (CRYPTO:DAX) is a token. It was first traded on February 9th, 2018. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. The official website for DAEX is www.daex.io . DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DAEX

DAEX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank and Indodax. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DAXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for DAEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.