Kleros (PNK) Price Tops $0.0065 on Top Exchanges

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 22nd. One Kleros token can now be purchased for $0.0065 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular exchanges including Ethfinex and IDEX. Kleros has a total market capitalization of $1.59 million and approximately $1,258.00 worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Kleros has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00009469 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00001068 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000305 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000243 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

About Kleros

Kleros is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 14th, 2015. Kleros’ total supply is 364,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,115,910 tokens. Kleros’ official website is kleros.io . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros

Kleros Token Trading

Kleros can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

