SPINDLE Trading 8.3% Higher Over Last Week (SPD)

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 22nd. One SPINDLE coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $32.15, $10.39, $24.43 and $7.50. In the last seven days, SPINDLE has traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. SPINDLE has a total market capitalization of $361,022.00 and approximately $8,790.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SPINDLE alerts:

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00065676 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00057676 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.30 or 0.00600846 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00246506 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00086819 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004486 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005621 BTC.

SPINDLE Coin Profile

SPD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2018. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,259,565,890 coins. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here . SPINDLE’s official website is spindle.zone

SPINDLE Coin Trading

SPINDLE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.68, $32.15, $18.94, $50.98, $20.33, $24.43, $51.55, $5.60, $33.94, $7.50, $10.39 and $13.77. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPINDLE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SPINDLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SPDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for SPINDLE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SPINDLE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.