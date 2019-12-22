Jupiter Emerging&Frontier Income Tr PLC (LON:JEFI) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 2.40 Per Share

Jupiter Emerging&Frontier Income Tr PLC (LON:JEFI) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share on Friday, January 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from Jupiter Emerging&Frontier Income Tr’s previous dividend of $2.20. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of JEFI opened at GBX 106.25 ($1.40) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 101.20 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 98.69. Jupiter Emerging&Frontier Income Tr has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.96 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 104 ($1.37).

In other Jupiter Emerging&Frontier Income Tr news, insider John Scott acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 102 ($1.34) per share, for a total transaction of £15,300 ($20,126.28).

Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Peel Hunt LLP. The fund is managed by Jupiter Asset Management Limited. It invests in public equity emerging and frontier markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

