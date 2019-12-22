Aberdeen Standard Eqty Incm Trst PLC (LON:ASEI) Increases Dividend to GBX 5.80 Per Share

Aberdeen Standard Eqty Incm Trst PLC (LON:ASEI) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.80 ($0.08) per share on Monday, January 27th. This represents a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from Aberdeen Standard Eqty Incm Trst’s previous dividend of $4.90. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON ASEI opened at GBX 414 ($5.45) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.62 million and a P/E ratio of 38.69. Aberdeen Standard Eqty Incm Trst has a 1 year low of GBX 3.80 ($0.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 435 ($5.72). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 390.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 386.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.81, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.

In related news, insider Mark White acquired 10,000 shares of Aberdeen Standard Eqty Incm Trst stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 395 ($5.20) per share, with a total value of £39,500 ($51,960.01).

