BidaskClub Upgrades Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on HFWA. Stephens reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Heritage Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Heritage Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.67.

Shares of NASDAQ HFWA opened at $29.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Heritage Financial has a 1 year low of $25.24 and a 1 year high of $33.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.73.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $58.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.04 million. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 8.67%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Heritage Financial will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Heritage Financial news, insider David A. Spurling sold 8,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total transaction of $237,917.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,613.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HFWA. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 4.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Heritage Financial by 2.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Heritage Financial by 1.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Heritage Financial by 8.7% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Heritage Financial by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand accounts, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

