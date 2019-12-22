Newriver Reit PLC Declares Dividend of GBX 5.40 (LON:NRR)

Newriver Reit PLC (LON:NRR) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.40 ($0.07) per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, February 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

NRR opened at GBX 206 ($2.71) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 193.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 185.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.11. The company has a market cap of $630.63 million and a PE ratio of -10.30. Newriver Reit has a 52 week low of GBX 143.20 ($1.88) and a 52 week high of GBX 246 ($3.24).

Several research analysts have weighed in on NRR shares. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Newriver Reit in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. HSBC cut their price target on Newriver Reit from GBX 244 ($3.21) to GBX 232 ($3.05) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.63) price target on shares of Newriver Reit in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on Newriver Reit from GBX 215 ($2.83) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt lifted their price objective on shares of Newriver Reit from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 225 ($2.96) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 224.50 ($2.95).

Newriver Reit Company Profile

NewRiver REIT plc (‘NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specializing in buying, managing, developing and recycling convenience-led, community-focused retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our £1.3 billion portfolio covers over 9 million sq ft and comprises 34 community shopping centres, 19 conveniently located retail parks and over 650 community pubs.

