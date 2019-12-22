BidaskClub Upgrades Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GPOR. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Gulfport Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Gulfport Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gulfport Energy from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Williams Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Gulfport Energy in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Imperial Capital dropped their target price on shares of Gulfport Energy from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gulfport Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.40.

NASDAQ GPOR opened at $3.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.67, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.86. Gulfport Energy has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $9.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.88 and a 200 day moving average of $3.37.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $285.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.10 million. Gulfport Energy had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 25.83%. The business’s revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Gulfport Energy will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPOR. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 288,058 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gulfport Energy in the third quarter worth about $79,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Gulfport Energy by 2.6% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 269,824 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 6,732 shares during the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd boosted its position in Gulfport Energy by 41.1% during the second quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 24,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Gulfport Energy by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 37,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 7,390 shares in the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gulfport Energy

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

