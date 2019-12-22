Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Farmers National Banc from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.50.

NASDAQ FMNB opened at $16.20 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $447.13 million, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.87. Farmers National Banc has a 52 week low of $11.56 and a 52 week high of $16.50.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $28.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.29 million. Research analysts expect that Farmers National Banc will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 285,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,237,000 after purchasing an additional 5,875 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 4,800.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Farmers National Banc during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 8.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 26.4% during the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,151 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares during the last quarter. 40.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. The company offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

