Morses Club PLC (MCL) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 24th

Morses Club PLC (LON:MCL) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share on Friday, January 17th. This represents a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:MCL opened at GBX 126 ($1.66) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $165.37 million and a P/E ratio of 12.35. Morses Club has a twelve month low of GBX 100 ($1.32) and a twelve month high of GBX 185.50 ($2.44). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 127.08 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 130.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.28.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCL. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.50) price objective on shares of Morses Club in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.50) target price on shares of Morses Club in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Morses Club in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Morses Club in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

Morses Club PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides home collected credit services in the United Kingdom. It offers small cash loans between £100 and £1000. The company offers consumer credit through a network of 98 branches and approximately 2,030 self-employed agents, as well as online channels.

