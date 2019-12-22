Morses Club PLC (MCL) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 24th

Morses Club PLC (LON:MCL) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share on Friday, January 17th. This represents a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:MCL opened at GBX 126 ($1.66) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $165.37 million and a P/E ratio of 12.35. Morses Club has a twelve month low of GBX 100 ($1.32) and a twelve month high of GBX 185.50 ($2.44). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 127.08 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 130.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.28.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCL. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.50) price objective on shares of Morses Club in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.50) target price on shares of Morses Club in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Morses Club in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Morses Club in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

Morses Club Company Profile

Morses Club PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides home collected credit services in the United Kingdom. It offers small cash loans between £100 and £1000. The company offers consumer credit through a network of 98 branches and approximately 2,030 self-employed agents, as well as online channels.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Dividend History for Morses Club (LON:MCL)

